All veterans and members of the community are welcome to attend.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple High School Air Force JROTC is hosting a Veteran's Day Pass-In-Review ceremony at the THS Soccer Complex on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 12 p.m.

This event is intended for the THS Air Force JROTC to pay respect to local veterans and honor their sacrifices.

The mission of the THS Air Force JROTC is to "develop citizens of character, dedicated to serving their nation and community."

