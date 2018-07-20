TEMPLE, TEXAS — Temple residents will be required to watch their water usage as the city implemented stage two of its state mandated water conservation plan July 20.

The activation comes after several days of extreme heat caused the city's water demand to spike.

“After five consecutive days of triple digit temperatures, we have now seen the demand for water reach a level that warrants activation of the second stage of our water conservation plan,” Utilities Director Damon Boniface said.

The state-mandated conservation plan consists of four stages based on "trigger points." The trigger points to activate the second stage (daily water demand exceeding 80 percent of the plant capacity for three consecutive days) has been met.

Stage two is the first stage in the plan with mandatory action. For information on the specific requirements for this stage, visit the City of Temple's website.

