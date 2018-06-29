Temple teachers will soon be seeing a bigger paycheck. Temple ISD approved a three percent raise for all district staffers Thursday night.

The school board voted unanimously for the raise saying it was something the staff deserves.

There was a very brief discussion before the raise was approved as a part of the 2018-2019 budget.

The district says they're providing this raise for several reasons: To stay competitive, retain the best staff for students and because the staff deserves it.

Superintendent Bobby Ott says it's one of the highest staff pay increases in the area, and that it's all about making sure everyone knows just how much they're appreciated.

"Our current staff deserves it. We've really done well academically in the last six years and it's a token of appreciation for the hard work between our staff and what they've been able to accomplish with our students," said Ott.

The board also discussed future campus and security upgrades for Scott and Western Hills Elementary at Thursday night's meeting.

Moving forward Temple ISD says they will be exploring additional revenue sources to remain competitive.

