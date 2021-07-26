Temple ISD to hold immunization, COVID-19 vaccine clinic Aug. 5

The school district will hold an immunization clinic for students who need required shots. The COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered, but is not required.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD and the Bell County Public Health District are working together to provide immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines for both students and their families.

On Aug. 5, the district will be hosting an immunization and COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the ninth-grade cafeteria at Temple High School.

“Lack of accessibility to care over the last year due to COVID-related closures is a reality,” said Kim Glawe, Director of Health Services for Temple ISD.

The State of Texas requires students to undergo four milestones to satisfy their immunization requirements during their pre-K, kindergarten, seventh and twelfth grade years.

Enrollment in public schools is contingent on up-to-date immunization records unless an exemption has been granted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Uninsured and under-insured students ages five and older will be able to receive any of their required immunizations at the Aug. 5 clinic. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the clinic for students over the age of 12, Temple ISD staff and families.

“We’re certainly grateful to our local health department for helping us provide all of our students and families an opportunity to receive care that can help them remain healthy this coming school year," Glawe said.