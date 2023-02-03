Temple ISD opens up SMART Tag Parent Portal, hopes to increase safety

This new feature is going to allow parents to track their kids while they ride the bus.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple ISD Transportation Department is adding the SMART Tag Parent Portal this week, so parents can monitor their children while they make their way to school.

This downloadable application will allow parents to see when the busses are expected to arrive, a live map of the bus route and parents can also sign up to receive alerts and updates on the route.

Director of Transportation for Temple ISD Amy Scopac says, "Once the parent registers for the portal, they can sign up for SMART alerts, which will let them know when the bus will arrive at their child's stop both mornings and afternoons."

"No more guessing when the bus may arrive on those cold or wet mornings. The real time data provided to our families through the portal should ensure their students never miss the bus again," Scopac adds.

Temple ISD announced that it would be implementing this system back in Jan. 2022, after it purchased the system in Dec. 2021. This same SMART Tag transportation system is being used by over 50 school districts in Texas.

Overall, the school district feels as though this addition to its transportation system is a step in the right direction.

Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations for Temple Schools Kent Boyd says, "Our school board and administration are committed to enhancing safety for students and improving communication with parents --- and the SMART Tag system certainly helps with both of those goals.

For more information on SMART Tag, visit here.