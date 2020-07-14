Temple ISD parents will be able to choose remote or in-person learning between August 5th and 7th

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District will prepare from two start-of-school scenarios after the district recently closed the parent survey window, which was open from June 22 to July 5. More than 2,000 responses were received, according to Temple ISD.
“I want to personally thank our parents for providing TISD with such valuable information. We will use this data to create processes and procedures for a safe return to the upcoming school year. An immediate example of our response to these parent survey results occurred at the most recent July 13th, board meeting,” Temple Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a letter released to parents Monday.
During that board meeting, the Temple ISD Board of Trustees approved an emergency declaration to purchase 1,000 more Chromebooks and committed to an enhanced cleaning and disinfectant contract for the 2020/2021 school year. These items and extra precautions cot the district an additional $500,000, according to Temple ISD.
Based on the parent surveys, Temple ISD will provide students and families with options for educational services. These options include a traditional, on-campus setting and a remote, home-based option. Temple ISD will provide the opportunity for parents to decide whether they want their children to return to school on-campus or continue school remotely at home
The application for families to choose their Fall option will open Wednesday, August 5 at 8 a.m. and close on Friday, August 7 at 5 p.m. Parents will receive the application through Skyward. To fill out the application, log in to your Skyward Family Access account to ensure you know the correct password. You will need this to answer the Options Application, according to Temple ISD
“We realize this is an important decision for families, so we want to make sure families are prepared,” Ott said.
The option you choose for your student will be for the duration of up to one full grading period. If no option is chosen by the deadline, the default will be to begin the school year with on-campus, traditional education.
According to Temple ISD, there may be instances where a student needs to quickly change to remote learning due to COVID-19 related illness. If so, these needs will be accommodated to keep the health and safety of students and staff.
At any time during the school year, decisions to participate in remote learning that are made by the parent will require a minimum commitment for the remainder of the current grading period, plus the entire following grading period, according to Temple ISD
Information for all families to consider prior to choosing your student’s education option:
Summary of a Traditional, On-Campus Setting
- Full school day, Mon-Fri
- Positive COVID-19 cases will be isolated to localized, direct contact treatments and not result in whole school or district-wide closures
- Student(s) could transition to a remote, home-based option due to a positive COVID-19 case
- Face coverings required of staff for food handling, transportation and only recommended for other staff in large groups, common areas and passing periods (unless required by order)
- Face coverings (if required by order) for students in Grades 6-12; and optional for elementary students
- Teachers may require students over 10 years of age to wear face coverings while in their classrooms. In these cases, the student will be expected to either wear the district-issued cloth face covering or bring one of their own.
- Visitors & volunteers will not be permitted unless a formal appointment is made
- Daily screening procedures such as touchless temperature checks
- Required pick-up within one hour of parents being notified by the school nurse of a child’s illness
- Bus services as normal, but windows are down temperature permitting
- Altered specials/electives/extra-curriculars based on conditions allowed and guidance from UIL
- Frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing (stations throughout the building and classrooms)
- It is recommended for students to bring their own water bottle
- Restroom usage limited and regulated
- Special program services offered as normal
- Possible reduction in student movement/transitions in buildings
- Limited sharing of school supplies
- More assigned seating and workstations
- Physical distancing in classrooms, as feasible
- Possible reduction in bus capacity due to number of remote learners
- Limited activities that require large gatherings
Summary of Remote, Home-Based Option •
- Full school day, Mon-Fri
- Attendance will be taken daily to fulfill local and state requirements
- All instruction will either be delivered/facilitated online, with workbooks and/or packets
- Online instruction may be synchronous or asynchronous
- Assigned TISD teacher and district curriculum
- TISD teacher will communicate daily/weekly learning expectations in the district learning management system (See Saw/Google Classroom/Schoology, Edgenuity)
- Daily progress can be made through student learning plans as defined by the teacher in the learning management system
- Students will be expected to participate in district/state assessments to document student learning and growth as required by the State
- Students may be required to test onsite at an assessment center
- Scheduled instruction and interaction will be made available by the virtual teacher
- Students will turn in daily assignments to the teacher through the Learning Management System (See Saw, Google Classroom, Schoology, Edgenuity)
- Teachers will provide feedback to students and use district grading guidelines on all assignments
- Altered specials, extracurriculars and electives
- Student-issued device will only be provided through an extenuating circumstance provision
- Internet connection required
- Social-emotional support provided
- Special program services available
- Some electives will have on-campus requirements
According to Temple ISD, as the district receives more guidance and requirements from the state of Texas, TEA and UIL we will begin to finalize the return to school plans.
"We appreciate your input, patience and support. There are many variables to consider in our planning but rest assured TISD has a committed staff that stands ready to provide your child with the very best educational continuity as possible while balancing a safe environment for all," Ott said.
