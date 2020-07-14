Temple ISD parents will be able to choose remote or in-person learning between August 5th and 7th

The Temple Independent School District will prepare from two start-of-school scenarios after the district recently closed.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District will prepare from two start-of-school scenarios after the district recently closed the parent survey window, which was open from June 22 to July 5. More than 2,000 responses were received, according to Temple ISD.

“I want to personally thank our parents for providing TISD with such valuable information. We will use this data to create processes and procedures for a safe return to the upcoming school year. An immediate example of our response to these parent survey results occurred at the most recent July 13th, board meeting,” Temple Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a letter released to parents Monday.

During that board meeting, the Temple ISD Board of Trustees approved an emergency declaration to purchase 1,000 more Chromebooks and committed to an enhanced cleaning and disinfectant contract for the 2020/2021 school year. These items and extra precautions cot the district an additional $500,000, according to Temple ISD.

Based on the parent surveys, Temple ISD will provide students and families with options for educational services. These options include a traditional, on-campus setting and a remote, home-based option. Temple ISD will provide the opportunity for parents to decide whether they want their children to return to school on-campus or continue school remotely at home

The application for families to choose their Fall option will open Wednesday, August 5 at 8 a.m. and close on Friday, August 7 at 5 p.m. Parents will receive the application through Skyward. To fill out the application, log in to your Skyward Family Access account to ensure you know the correct password. You will need this to answer the Options Application, according to Temple ISD

“We realize this is an important decision for families, so we want to make sure families are prepared,” Ott said.

The option you choose for your student will be for the duration of up to one full grading period. If no option is chosen by the deadline, the default will be to begin the school year with on-campus, traditional education.

According to Temple ISD, there may be instances where a student needs to quickly change to remote learning due to COVID-19 related illness. If so, these needs will be accommodated to keep the health and safety of students and staff.

At any time during the school year, decisions to participate in remote learning that are made by the parent will require a minimum commitment for the remainder of the current grading period, plus the entire following grading period, according to Temple ISD

Information for all families to consider prior to choosing your student’s education option:

Summary of a Traditional, On-Campus Setting

Full school day, Mon-Fri

Positive COVID-19 cases will be isolated to localized, direct contact treatments and not result in whole school or district-wide closures

Student(s) could transition to a remote, home-based option due to a positive COVID-19 case

Face coverings required of staff for food handling, transportation and only recommended for other staff in large groups, common areas and passing periods (unless required by order)

Face coverings (if required by order) for students in Grades 6-12; and optional for elementary students

Teachers may require students over 10 years of age to wear face coverings while in their classrooms. In these cases, the student will be expected to either wear the district-issued cloth face covering or bring one of their own.

Visitors & volunteers will not be permitted unless a formal appointment is made

Daily screening procedures such as touchless temperature checks

Required pick-up within one hour of parents being notified by the school nurse of a child’s illness

Bus services as normal, but windows are down temperature permitting

Altered specials/electives/extra-curriculars based on conditions allowed and guidance from UIL

Frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing (stations throughout the building and classrooms)

It is recommended for students to bring their own water bottle

Restroom usage limited and regulated

Special program services offered as normal

Possible reduction in student movement/transitions in buildings

Limited sharing of school supplies

More assigned seating and workstations

Physical distancing in classrooms, as feasible

Possible reduction in bus capacity due to number of remote learners

Limited activities that require large gatherings

Summary of Remote, Home-Based Option •

Full school day, Mon-Fri

Attendance will be taken daily to fulfill local and state requirements

All instruction will either be delivered/facilitated online, with workbooks and/or packets

Online instruction may be synchronous or asynchronous

Assigned TISD teacher and district curriculum

TISD teacher will communicate daily/weekly learning expectations in the district learning management system (See Saw/Google Classroom/Schoology, Edgenuity)

Daily progress can be made through student learning plans as defined by the teacher in the learning management system

Students will be expected to participate in district/state assessments to document student learning and growth as required by the State

Students may be required to test onsite at an assessment center

Scheduled instruction and interaction will be made available by the virtual teacher

Students will turn in daily assignments to the teacher through the Learning Management System (See Saw, Google Classroom, Schoology, Edgenuity)

Teachers will provide feedback to students and use district grading guidelines on all assignments

Altered specials, extracurriculars and electives

Student-issued device will only be provided through an extenuating circumstance provision

Internet connection required

Social-emotional support provided

Special program services available

Some electives will have on-campus requirements

According to Temple ISD, as the district receives more guidance and requirements from the state of Texas, TEA and UIL we will begin to finalize the return to school plans.

"We appreciate your input, patience and support. There are many variables to consider in our planning but rest assured TISD has a committed staff that stands ready to provide your child with the very best educational continuity as possible while balancing a safe environment for all," Ott said.