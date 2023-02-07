Temple ISD receives $75,000 from Meta for STEM programs

This donation will help improve the district's STEM programs for students of all ages.

TEMPLE, Texas — Technology conglomerate Meta granted Temple ISD $75,000 for its STEM programs at the Temple Chamber of Commerce's Salute to Business banquet on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

This money will go towards Temple ISD's master plan to restructure it's STEM programs over the coming years.

Temple ISD's Deputy Superintendent of Academics and School Leadership Dr. Lisa Adams says, "TISD's district STEM initiatives provide students opportunities to think critically and utilize the design thinking process to collaboratively solve problems with their classmates."

The school district believes this will ultimately benefit the students the most as new avenues of exploration will be readily available for them.

"The winners in this equation are the students that will participate in these science, technology, engineering and math opportunities, allowing them to explore their interests and open their gifts," said Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott.

As Meta continues to work on building its $800 million data center in Temple, building relationships around the community appears to be a point of emphasis for the tech company.

Meta Community Development Manager Holli Davies says, "At Meta, we are committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of our communities. Temple is now our home and we are proud to partner on this important initiative."

Continuing to advance and build these STEM programs is vital to the community and the future of our world, now kids in Central Texas will have even more opportunities to join in on this educational path.

