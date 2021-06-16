Temple ISD: In-person instruction only option for next school year

The school district released its back-to-school plan outlining safety protocols that will be implemented once the school year starts on Aug. 24.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD announced its back-to-school plan for this fall, and said in-person instruction will be the only option available for the coming 2021-2022 school year.

Other notable changes include masks becoming optional but strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals, and visitors being allowed back on campus with a health screen and temperature check.

The plan was developed in conjunction with the Bell County Public Health District and outlines safety protocols that will be in place when school starts on Aug. 24, 2021.

“Due to the diligent implementation of health and safety protocols by our staff and students throughout the 2020-2021 school year, we were able to keep everyone of our campuses and buildings fully operational,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “As the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have evolved and continue to evolve, we are able to revise our procedures moving forward and make significant strides toward a return to normalcy.”

Here's is a list of changes set to be implemented in the fall:

In-person instruction will be the only education delivery model for the 2021-22 school year

Masks will be strongly encouraged for unvaccinated individuals, but will not be required

Daily screening and self-reporting of symptoms for students and staff will continue to take place

Campus visitors will be allowed, but will be screened and have their temperature checked

Healthy habits will continue to be implemented to include frequent cleaning and sanitizing

Continuity of services will be provided if a classroom, campus or entire district is forced to close by order of a medical or government authority

The district dashboard will be discontinued because they are not required by the TEA

The district will continue to notify staff, students and parents when there is a test-confirmed positive case consistent with the age eligibility requirements for vaccinations

Close contact will require a quarantine period for unvaccinated individuals

The district will continue all reporting processes to the health district and the TEA