TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District will retire their first ever jersey starting with "Mean" Joe Green's Dunbar High School football jersey, Oct. 1, according district officials.

The Temple native and Pro Hall of Famer's #75 Dunbar Junior/Senior High School football jersey will be retired during a pre-game ceremony, according to officials.

The ceremony will be at the Temple High School vs Harker Heights varsity football game, Oct. 1 around 7:15 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.

"Greene was a standout football and track and field athlete at Dunbar before going on to star at North Texas State University [University of North Texas] and then with the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL. Greene is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame," said officials.

Temple ISD also hosted a ceremony Aug. 18 called “Honoring the Past, Present and Future” that featured Greene.

The school, which served as a middle school and magnet school before opening as Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy during the 2013-14 school year, underwent a $9.3 million update, according to TISD officials.

Some of the improvements included: complete renovations to classrooms, renovated restrooms and added air conditioning to the kitchen area, according to school officials.

Officials said the renovations were paid for with academic portion of the district’s 2015 bond package.