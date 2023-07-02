Temple ISD seeks improvements for seven elementary playgrounds

The project to improve and expand these schools playgrounds is estimated to cost $2.9 million.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD Board of Trustees received voter-approved plans for playground improvements at seven schools in the district at the board meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.

This playground improvement project was included in Temple ISD's 2022 Bond proposal and is estimated to cost $2.9 million.

The project would include the following improvements and additions:

Shade structures

Inclusive items for special needs students

Improved safety surfacing

Relocating playgrounds

Moving existing items

Improving access over uneven terrain

Temple ISD officials are excited about the new developments and appreciate the communities involvement in the decision making process.

Superintendent of Temple ISD Dr. Bobby Ott states, "This is exciting on many levels, but for me personally, the process of involving our families during the design phase was most rewarding."

"TISD administration learned that there is a difference between playgrounds that are ADA compliant and ones that are truly inclusive. These playgrounds will meet both standards," Dr. Ott added.

A committee derived of district, campus administrators and parents made it a point of emphasis to makes these new designs inclusive to students with special needs.

Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations for Temple ISD states, "We are excited to be moving forward with this project because it will touch every student at each of those campuses."

To view detailed design plans for each of the campuses, visit here.