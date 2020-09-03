TEMPLE, Texas —

The Temple Independent School District sent a letter to parents to remind them of good practices to help prevent the spreading of the coronavirus.

“I want to assure you that our school district is keeping track of this situation through proven and trustworthy sources: our local health department, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “These health officials believe the risk to our school community is low at this time.”

The letter also said that health officials are recommending local communities and schools to take the same steps that are recommended to protect against the flu for the coronavirus as well.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

“Thank you for your support of our district, our schools, our students and our teachers and staff,” Ott said.

