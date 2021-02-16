Temple ISD sends wheelchair buses and drivers to pick up residents

The city said they needed the vehicles to help transport residents to warming shelters.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD has sent several school buses to the Temple Police Department after the city called to say they needed wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

Seven drivers also volunteered to de-ice the buses and drive them.

They have radios from the city so they'll know where Temple residents are who need to be picked up and taken to warming shelters.

"Temple ISD stands ready to support the City of Temple in helping our community during this crisis. I’m very proud of our transportation department volunteers that offered to transport our residents to warm stations and shelters," said school superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott. "We have a great partnership with the City of Temple - we can always depend on each other to serve our families."

The Temple Police Department is providing transportation to anyone who needs to get to an emergency warming station due to the loss of electrical power. Simply call 254-298-5550 to get transportation to one of the warming shelters.