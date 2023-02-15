Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott honored at State Capitol

Both chambers of the Texas State Legislature recognized Dr. Ott for his achievements with the district.

AUSTIN, Texas — Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott was honored by the state Legislature this week on the floor of the Texas Capitol.

Both chambers of the Texas Legislature recognized Dr. Ott on Feb. 15. In the Texas House of Representatives, District 55 Representative Hugh Shine honored Ott with House Resolution 9, recognizing the Superintendent for being named as the 2022 Texas Association of School Boards' State Superintendent of the Year.

In addition to this award, Ott was also named Region 12 Superintendent of the year and was the Texas nominee for the 2023 National Superintendent of the year.

District 24 Senator Pete Flores also honored Ott on the floor of the Texas Senate with Senate Resolution 147, recognizing Ott for many of the same accomplishments as the House.

“Dr. Bobby Ott is a public school superintendent that leads with conservative values and strong personal convictions. He is a trailblazer who makes a path for others to follow. He inspires others to reach higher, dream bigger and achieve greater with his presence, encouragement and leadership” Representative Shine said. “When I think about Dr. Ott’s leadership at TISD I recall a statement by General of the Army Douglas MacArthur who stated, ‘A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others.’ Dr. Ott’s leadership is all about pursuing excellence, which is the result of caring more than others think is wise and expecting more than others think is practical and translating a vision into reality.”

Senator Flores had many of the same compliments for Ott in his resolution to the Senate.

“It is a great privilege to recognize Dr. Bobby Ott with Senate Resolution 147, congratulating him on being named the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year 2022,” Flores said. “Dr. Ott has proven to be a strong leader for the entire Temple community through his commitment to Temple ISD students and staff, and his countless service efforts. Through his leadership, Temple ISD has deservingly received numerous awards and recognitions at the local, state and national stage. Dr. Ott is a phenomenal superintendent and community leader and it was an honor to have him join me on the Senate floor today to celebrate his incredible accomplishments.”