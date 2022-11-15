This rating is derived from the district's financial reporting through the 2020-2021 school year.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD receives "Superior" financial accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Monday, Nov. 14.

The TEA uses it's Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) to determine this rating. The FIRST utilizes 20 different indicators to measure the overall financial health of the district.

The FIRST breaks down into nine indicators that are pass/fail and 11 indicators that are scored on either a five-point or ten-point scale.

Temple ISD was able to receive passing grades on all nine of the indicators as well as 94 out of the 100 points possible in the other 11 indicators.

Superintendent of Temple ISD, Dr. Bobby Ott, states that "It is our responsibility to be diligent stewards of taxpayer dollars. This is an appropriate and reasonable expectation from our citizens and families."

Holding Texas public schools accountable for their financial practices is the main goal of the FIRST. This rating reflects just how well the district is doing with the resources allocated to it.

Dr. Ott goes on to say "This rating validates TISD's deliberate efforts around transparency, efficiency and financial accountability rating best practices."

To view the entire FIRST report of Temple ISD, please visit here