School might be out, but Temple and other school districts have stepped up their game, all to make sure kids who depend on school meals have enough to eat this Summer.

Temple ISD is making a push to feed more kids for Free this summer than ever before.

In 2017, there were five locations that provided free breakfast and lunch. This year, there are nine across the city.

The district said they are prepared to feed 1,500 kids a day and families don’t have to do anything to qualify.

Any kid 18 or under that shows up will get a free healthy meal.

The programs are funded by state and federal grants, but school staff still comes out to work the summer at each site.

A nutritionist at Temple ISD told Channel 6 there are a lot of kids who need help in the city, but they are stepping up to the plate and parents could not be happier.

“It really is a summer saver, it makes sure the children have a good meal,” Temple mom Cassie Edwards said.

Temple is the only district with free summer locations. Belton, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Waco and many other cities have similar programs.

View the locations below:

Waco:

Alta Vista Elementary June 5 - June 29, 2018 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. 3637 Alta Vista Dr.,76706

2 Bells Hill Elementary June 4 - June 29, 2018 7:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 2100 Ross Ave., 76706

3 Brook Ave. Elementary June 4 - July 12, 2018 * 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 720 Brook Ave., 76708

4 Cedar Ridge Elementary June 5 - June 29, 2018 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 2115 Meridian Ave 76708

5 Dean Highland Elementary June 5 - June 29, 2018 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 3300 Maple 76710

6 J H Hines Elementary June 5 - June 27, 2018 * 7:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 301 Garrison St.,76704

7 Lake Air Montessori Magnet June 5 - July 20, 2018 * 7:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 4601 Cobb Dr.76710

8 Mountainview Elementary June 4 - July 27, 2018 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 5901 Bishop Ave., 76710

9 Cesar Chavez Middle June 5 - June 28, 2018 * 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 700 S.15th.,76706

10 G W Carver Middle June 5 - July 19, 2018 * 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 1600 JJ Flewellen Rd., 76704

11 Indian Spring Middle June 5 - July 27, 2018 8:30 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. 11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. 500 N. University Parks., 76706

12 Tennyson Middle School June 5 - June 27, 2018 * 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 6100 Tennyson Dr.,76710

13 University High School June 5 - June 28, 2018 * 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 3201 S. New Road.,76706

14 Waco High School June 5 - August 3, 2018 7:45 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 2020 N. 42nd St. 76710

15 Brazos Credit Recovery High School June 5 - July 26, 2018 *&** 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 3005 Edna Avenue, 76708

16 Challenge Academy (North Waco Elem.) June 5 - August 16, 2018 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 2015 Alexander Ave.,76708

