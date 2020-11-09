Temple ISD talks COVID-19 and Flu season

Temple ISD's Assistant Superintendent of Student Services shared a bit about the process for flu as the season approaches.

TEMPLE, Texas — When comparing COVID-19 and the flu, there are a lot of similarities.

According to the Center for Disease Control, symptoms for both include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue (tiredness)

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

The CDC also explained differences for the two.

Flu: "Flu viruses can cause mild to severe illness, including common signs and symptoms listed above."

COVID-19: "Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19, different from flu, may include a change in or loss of taste or smell."

Both viruses come at a time when schools across the country have begun in-person learning.

"We strongly encourage parents and students not to come to school if they are feeling sick," Temple Independent School District Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Eric Haugeberg said.

He said when a student shows flu symptoms, the standard protocol is to isolate the student and call home for them to be picked up. They also have a screening process for COVID-19 based on symptoms at the start of the day. If a student does not pass they cannot get onto campus.

"Flu procedures and responses are very similar to our COVID procedures and responses," Haugeberg said.

Haugeberg said the difference would be when the student could return. He said those requirements and quarantine times are set by the health department.

If a student ended up testing positive for COVID-19. Haugeberg said the Texas Education Agency requires them to notify everybody at that campus.