Temple ISD: Eight campuses to add armed security officers

In addition to security vestibules, some schools will now be getting armed officers on campus.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple ISD Board of Trustees approved the addition of armed security officers at eight campuses for the 2023-2024 school year on Monday, July 10.

The school district has contracted with American Paratus to make these additions.

The following campuses will have full-time, armed security officers during the next school year:

Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy

Carter Elementary

Hector P. Garcia Elementary

Kennedy-Powell Elementary

Raye-Allen Elementary

Scott Elementary

Western Hills Elementary

Fred W. Edwards Academy

The district says it will continue to employ school resource officers at the seven other campuses, and continue to work with Temple PD and Chief Shawn Reynolds to ensure the integration of these new additions goes smoothly.

Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott states, "Student and staff safety are job one. We have worked hand-in-hand with the Temple Police Department on all safety measures and couldn't ask for better counsel and support."

"Deploying a 1:1 campus to trained armed personnel ration will reduce response time and create a more secure environment for our children and staff members," Ott added.

Temple ISD says these changes are in concurrence with House Bill 3, which requires armed officers at each campus, along with other safety requirements. Despite limited funding from the bill, the school district says it is going forward with implementation because safety is the very top priority.