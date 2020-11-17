Temple joint Thanksgiving Day dinner to homeless canceled due to COVID-19

The joint effort by three faith-based agencies to serve a traditional hot meal on Thanksgiving Day to the homeless in Temple has been canceled.

TEMPLE, Texas — The joint effort by three faith-based agencies to serve a traditional hot meal on Thanksgiving Day to the homeless in Temple has been canceled due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Instead, the Salvation Army of Bell County, Feed My Sheep and St. Vincent de Paul said they will serve their own clients separately this year.

“It is very disappointing because we wanted to make this day special, to have members of the community serve the homeless restaurant-style with a hot meal, live music, gifts, the works,” Bell County commander of The Salvation Army Lt. David Beckham said. “By working together, we had planned to make this a bigger event than any of us could have done separately. In its place, we will each take care of our own clients in a smaller, more limited way this year due to health concerns. Although this year’s event has been affected, we look forward to planning future events together with the other agencies.”

Feed My Sheep will provide their meal on Thanksgiving Day in to-go containers during the regular serving time of 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The Salvation Army will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 25.

Clients staying at the McLane Center for Hope will eat in their dining room, while members of the community will be served in to-go containers distributed at a serving table set up at the corner of the building on the sidewalk nearest the kitchen.