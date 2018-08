The friends of the Temple Public Library will host a Labor Day book sale from Thursday, Aug 20 until Sept. 1.

The library will take donations of used books and will sign people up for memberships at any time.

The fun starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday and will end at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The Temple Public Library is located at 100 West Adams avenue, directly across form the Channel 6 news station in Downtown Temple.

