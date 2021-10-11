Temple Long John Silver's catches fire; no injuries reported

Fire officials said all workers and customers made it out safely.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Long John Silvers at 3210 S. 31st St. the evening of Oct. 11.

First responders arrived on scene just after 6 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant, according to the department. All workers and customers were evacuated without injury, per the department.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.