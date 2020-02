TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department said a bomb threat was called into the Cotton Patch Cafe located at the mall around 8 p.m.

Officers evacuated the entire mall including Temple Premiere Cinema and Planet Fitness. Crews swept the area and it is now clear. No injuries were reported and no threat was located.

We have a crew on the scene and will get you more information as the story progresses.

