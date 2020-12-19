The Temple Mall is losing another large retailer. Here's what city officials had to say.

The Temple EDC said malls have been declining for the last 10 years. Where does the Temple Mall stand as it faces losing another store?

TEMPLE, Texas — With JCPenney planning to close up to 200 stores in their new restructuring strategy, plenty of locations will be affected, including Temple Mall.

According to the JCPenny Company Blog, Temple Mall location will be closing in spring of 2021. This comes after the mall also lost its Macy's location in 2017 and brought in aquarium-attraction 7 Seas that never started construction in the old Dillard's space.

Temple Economic Development Corporation Vice President Scott Connell said malls have been struggling for a long time, so this doesn't come as a surprise.

"The internal condition of malls have been going through a tough time for several years in the United States everywhere," Connell said. "There has always been a bit of a turnover and have had a very rough run for the 10 years and there has been a lot of talk on how they will be going forward."

The good news, Connell said, is that business continue to be interested in the Temple Mall, and its location in the city continues to be an asset, as do the stores that remain. Connell said the city is still seeing plenty of expansion on the North and West side and they still have potential clients that can come in.

"There are a number of companies looking because you have some unique opportunities there," Connell said.

While the Temple EDC can help reel in interested companies by providing information about local incomes and opportunities, Connell said it's up to mall ownership to finish those deals. He said ownership works with the Woodmont group out of the Dallas area to fill the stores and the TEDC does not know the details of those agreements.

Temple Mayor Tim Davis said the City of Temple and city council is in the same situation. Davis said the city has been in communication with mall ownership but they have no control over the deals that are made. Davis said the city has communicated to the mall their expectations for the malls appearance and opportunities in the city.

"To have the mall in the state that it is not ideal for the city of Temple," Davis said. "Our home is they would number one take care of the outside of it, but then also hopeful bring some good retail into the mall property. "

Davis also told 6 News he believes the mall may need to be restructured to survive in today's economy.