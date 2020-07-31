Temple man among six arrested for roll in protests at State Capitol in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of six people, including a Temple man, Friday for their roles in the protests at the State Capitol in May.
Gabriel Brett Krug was arrested by Temple police July 24 on one count each of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor riot for damaging DPS property on Capitol grounds and at the Governor's mansion.
DPS said the arrests came as part of an extensive investigation by special agents who worked to identify the people involved in violent and destructive behavior.
Officials said a riot ensued on May 30 around 3:30 p.m. outside the Capitol, during which several State Troopers were assaulted. Officials said the Capitol building itself was damaged, along with other monuments and fixtures. A number of DPS patrol vehicles were also damaged and several Troopers were injured.
Several people involved were captured on video and in photos during the active assault of one of the Troopers, the DPS said.
The other people arrested are listed below:
- Syed Imran Alie, 24, of Spring was arrested on July 21 for misdemeanor riot for pushing into a restricted area on Capitol grounds during a protest and refusing to leave after repeated requests from law enforcement. Ali was arrested without incident during a traffic stop and booked into the Harris County Jail. In addition to the riot charge, Ali was previously arrested for criminal trespass stemming from the riots.
- Cassidy Julia Nordstrom, 26, of Austin, Texas, was arrested on July 23 for two misdemeanor counts, one for riot and another for obstruction of a roadway for throwing water bottles at Troopers and illegally blocking Interstate 35. Nordstrom was booked into the Travis County Jail.
- Bryan Becerril, 17, of Pflugerville, Texas, was arrested on July 24 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with vandalizing an unmarked DPS patrol vehicle at the Texas State Capitol. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.
- Nickia Kasha Hunt, 25, of Austin, Texas, was arrested on July 25 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with damaging DPS property at the Texas State Capitol and at the Governor’s Mansion. Hunt was booked into the Travis County Jail.
- Jordan Chance Teal, 18, of Austin, turned himself in on July 29 after an arrest warrant was obtained for one felony count of assault on a public servant in connection with a riot during which a DPS Trooper was injured. Teal was booked into the Travis County Jail.