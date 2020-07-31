Temple man among six arrested for roll in protests at State Capitol in Austin

Gabriel Brett Krug was arrested for damaging property on Capitol grounds, the DPS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of six people, including a Temple man, Friday for their roles in the protests at the State Capitol in May.

Gabriel Brett Krug was arrested by Temple police July 24 on one count each of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor riot for damaging DPS property on Capitol grounds and at the Governor's mansion.

DPS said the arrests came as part of an extensive investigation by special agents who worked to identify the people involved in violent and destructive behavior.

Officials said a riot ensued on May 30 around 3:30 p.m. outside the Capitol, during which several State Troopers were assaulted. Officials said the Capitol building itself was damaged, along with other monuments and fixtures. A number of DPS patrol vehicles were also damaged and several Troopers were injured.

Several people involved were captured on video and in photos during the active assault of one of the Troopers, the DPS said.

The other people arrested are listed below: