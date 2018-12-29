TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said it arrested a 25-year-old man on a murder charge, after an investigation determined the death of a 59-year-old man on Oct. 28 was a homicide.

The victim, Mark Sebesta, was the uncle of the man, Coby Sebesta, who was charged with murder, public information officer Ellen Morton said.

Mark Sebesta's death was originally thought to be a cardiac-obvious death, but the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science's autopsy found it was a homicide by strangulation, the department said in a press release.

He was found dead at the 1300 block of South 35th Street on Oct. 28, and police went to the scene at about 8:30 a.m., the release said.

Temple police said it first arrested Coby Sebesta on Oct. 28 on a criminal arrest warrant for another agency.

He is currently at Bell County Jail on unauthorized use of a vehicle and murder charges, with a bond set at $1,050,000.

JP Duffield field the warrant for Mark Sebesta's murder on Dec. 20, the department said.

Keep up-to-date with more breaking news stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now on Android or iPhone!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN