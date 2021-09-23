Temple man going to Del Rio to cook for law enforcement officers responding to Haitian migrant influx

William Conlon is one of several residents gathering supplies from the community to go feed law enforcement officers at the border.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Central Texas man is gearing up to head to Del Rio, Texas to help feed law enforcement officers responding to the wave of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

William Conlon of Temple is one of several private residents gathering donations of food, supplies, water and toiletries for law enforcement units who are currently at the border working to relocate and expel migrants. His plan is to go and cook for the hundreds of officers.

He’s traveling to South Texas from Temple early Friday morning with a couple of trailers of food and supplies and will meet up with others who are helping just outside of Del Rio where they will set up and get to work.

Conlon said he’s able to go and help out thanks to the donations of Central Texans, business owners and local business owners.

“The outpouring of support has been overwhelming, it has been insane,” he told 6 News.

Conlon said he has been in touch with law enforcement offices and said there are more than 500 Texas DPS troopers, U.S. border patrol agents and Texas Rangers in the area that he and others are looking to feed three times a day. Although he will head back to Central Texas tomorrow, he said others will be in South Texas for as long as they’re able to.

“Until we’re not needed,” he said when asked about how long he and others will be working. “[We’re] Out there as long as we need to be down there… We will be working to hand it off to locals and other people who roll down there to help out.”

Those interested in helping can donated food, water, toiletries and money by contacting Conlon Tax Service in Temple. He added that bug spray is needed as well. People can also stop by the tax service office and drop off donations.