Temple man dies in ATV crash near Troy

The Texas DPS responded to a report of a man down on Bottoms East Road east of Troy on October 7 shortly before 9 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers found an ATV in a ditch, on its side. The ATV was on top of a male, identified as Kruithof, believed to be the operator of the ATV. A justice of the peace arrived on scene and pronounced Kruithof dead.