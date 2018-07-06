A Temple man accused of killing two O’Reilly Auto Parts employees in March was indicted Wednesday on a charge of Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Theodore Sims, 47, was indicted by the Bell County Grand Jury for the murders of Robert Pellerin and Cody Cornell.

He is accused of walking into the store on Southwest HK Dodgen Loop using duct tape to tie the men up and shooting them in the head.

Sims remains in jail on a $2 million bond.

