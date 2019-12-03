TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple man died at the hospital Monday night after police said he was hit by a vehicle just before 9:30 p.m.

Temple police said they found Mario Arriaga, 54, laying in the road in the 1500 block of Scott Blvd. Arriaga later died at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center.

Police said they were unable to get any information about the vehicle or the driver.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call Temple police at 254-298-5500 or send a tip to Bell County Crime Stoppers.