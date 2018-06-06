Temple police are investigating an early morning shooting that the victim says was a drug deal gone bad. 911 dispatchers sent officers to the 1400 block of South 4th street around 1:20 am. A man had called dispatch to report he had been shot.

When officers arrived they found a black male with a single gunshot wound to the left forearm. The victim told officers that he was attempting to buy marijuana from a black male he knew. He said he got into the backseat of the suspects car where a white male was also sitting. The male pulled out a handgun and the victim was shot as he tried to exit the car.

The victim was able to get away and call police. He was transported to Scott and White Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

