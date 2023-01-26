McLennan Community College, Temple College ban TikTok on campus networks

The colleges cite Governor Greg Abbott's recent action of banning the popular app on government-issued devices.

WACO, Texas — McLennan Community College (MCC) and Temple College are blocking access to TikTok on all college networks and devices effective Thursday, Jan. 26.

This new move stems from Governor Abbott's decision to ban the popular app on all government-issued devices. Several schools and agencies have followed suit.

Temple College Executive Director of Strategic Communications & Outreach Eric Eckert told 6 News, "Temple College, like other community colleges in Texas, is taking a deep dive into all of the other software programs that we use to ensure that they are meeting the new recommendations and requirements of the Texas Department of Information Resources and the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program."

MCC also adds that it is taking proactive measures to uphold the security and network infrastructure on campus.

Both campuses appear to be taking the statements of Governor Abbott very seriously, as he states, "The threat of the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate the United States continues to grow," in his letter to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

