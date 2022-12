Vining was last seen in Hays County around 9 a.m., according to Temple PD.

The Temple Police Department are looking for 75-year-old Irene Pavlica Vining, according to their Facebook page.

Vining was last seen in Hays County around 9 a.m., according to Temple PD. She could be driving a brown 2013 Nissan AS3 with the license plate CCS1762.

If you or anyone have information, police urge you to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.