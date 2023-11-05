City of Temple monitoring sanitary sewer overflow affecting Williamson Creek

Increased rainfall this week has caused overflow in a couple of spots.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announced that it is monitoring a sanitary sewer overflow on Williamson Creek on Thursday, May 11.

According to the city, the consistent rainfall and a power outage has led to more than 100,000 gallons of overflown discharge from the sanitary sewer near Adams Avenue and North 50th Street.

The city says that Williamson Creek is being affected by this overflow, but they have and will continue to contain, disinfect and remove any chlorine leaked in from the discharge.

Crews are currently working to stop the flow of discharge as it slowly decreases.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the situation

6 News will update with latest

Rainfall and a power outage in the area of Adams Avenue and North 50th St. have caused sanitary sewer overflow causing... Posted by City of Temple, Texas - City Government on Thursday, May 11, 2023