Temple motorcycle crash | Rider taken to hospital with severe injuries

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on Loop 363 near Buc-ee’s in Temple Tuesday evening.

According to the Temple PD, the motorcyclist was heading east on the loop when a truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle to turn west. The motorcycle hit the side of the truck.

EMS took the motorcyclist to Baylor Scott & White with severe injuries. Police said the rider was not wearing a helmet.

The incident is under investigation, according to the Temple PD.