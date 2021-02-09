Temple offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing through Sept. 10

The testing site is in the parking lot across from the Wilson Park Softball Complex.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple and Temple Fire & Rescue are hosting a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site through Sept. 10.

The testing site is set up in the parking lot across from Wilson Park Softball Complex and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but will be closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 6.

The site is limited to 200 rapid antigen tests per day, officials said.

If you are looking to get tested Sept. 3 or Sept. 4, you can visit the First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams Ave., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration is not required. The testing site will be staffed by the Texas Army National Guard.