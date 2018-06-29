Temple Police are looking into an accident that involved one of their own officers. It happened just after 11 o'clock Friday morning on the 300 block of Ermine Trail.

Police say the officer was pulled over to the side of the road and putting some information into his computer when his patrol car was clipped from behind by the driver of a Chevy Impala. The Impala flipped and landed on its roof. The driver was able to get himself out. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

