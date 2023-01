The new restaurant is now open daily from 3:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple residents can now run on Dunkin' and have dessert later as a combo Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins restaurant comes to town.

The new 2,300-square-foot restaurant will be located at 7451 W Adams Ave., according to the city.

The restaurant has hired approximately 25 crew members and is now open daily from 3:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

It will also offer complimentary Wi-Fi for guests and a convenient drive-thru.

