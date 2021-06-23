Temple outer loop road project moving along in phases

The project is being worked on in phases, which will open as soon as they are completed. The entire project is expected to be done between 2025 and 2027.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple said the progress of the outer loop project is slow but steady, and that's being done on purpose to limit road closures and traffic headaches.

The start dates for the most southern parts of this project are still up in the air as they are being finalized by engineering and right-of-way acquisitions.

The city said the rest of the project is right on track.

It's causing quite the mess and adding more time to Central Texans' commutes but, Cody Weems with the City of Temple said it will be worth it.

"Making sure we have infrastructure in place before that growth gets there and it's really hard to build that out," said Weems. "This is something that is going to support a quickly growing part of west Temple and it's going to provide adequate transportation infrastructure for that part of town."

It's connecting those in the west and south side of the city to everything else in a more convenient way.

"Really cut down on congestion and provide some more safety elements for folks traveling in that area," Weems explained.

Despite unplanned events: the COVID-19 pandemic, a winter storm, heavy rains and limited labor, the five phase project is moving right along.

"Phases that are going to go to bid down the line are on schedule and so everything is operating smoothly right now," said Weems.

The Outer Loop North Phase 1 is scheduled to be complete in September.

Outer Loop North Phase 2 will begin in August and is expected to last about 14 months.

"A benefit to it being phased out on sections is that once those sections are complete, they'll be open and the public can use them," Weems explained.