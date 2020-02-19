TEMPLE, Texas — Officer Carmen DeCruz’s resignation was accepted by the Temple Police Department.

The resignation was effective late Feb. 18. As a result of his resignation, the internal investigation and administrative hearing process has closed. It was still ongoing at the time of DeCruz's resignation.



According to a press release from Temple PD, Interim Chief Jim Tobin ordered the internal affairs investigation into DeCruz on Dec. 4, 2019 to determine if he violated any policies or procedures during the Dec. 2, 2019 officer-involved shooting of Michael Dean.

The internal investigation was separate from the criminal investigation. It focused on violations of Department Policy and Procedures as well as Civil Service Rules and Regulations. Based on the findings of the internal investigation, Chief Tobin met with DeCruz during the administrative hearing process and proposed an indefinite suspension.

The proposed discipline is part of the administrative hearing process. However, before that process was completed, Officer DeCruz submitted a letter of resignation. Due to Officer DeCruz’s resignation, the internal investigation and administrative hearing process concluded without a final disposition of discipline.