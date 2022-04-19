Temple PD: Around $60,000 worth of stolen property located, recovered

The recovery of these good will most likely lead the closure of at least four cases across the Temple and Belton area, said police.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department found and recovered about $60,000 worth of stolen property Tuesday morning.

Police said detectives responded to the area of 6th and Avenue F after the Criminal Investigation Division received information from patrol about potential stolen property.

Officers found a Bobcat skid-steer, which was reported stolen on April 14, according to the news release.

Temple PD said the Belton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division also responded, as one trailer located was stolen from their agency.

The recovery of these good will most likely lead the closure of at least four cases across the Temple/Belton area, said police.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Press Releases