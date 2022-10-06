Temple PD's Deputy Chief helps Uvalde police after deadly school shooting

"It was just incredible to see how law enforcement across the state... got a call for help and you know, not even knowing the community responded to help out."

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department's Deputy Chief Jeff Clark answered the call of duty when the Uvalde police needed assistance.

He joined over 400 officers from all over Texas as they went down to the small town to provide assistance and security shortly after the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary where 21 people, including 19 children, died.

Clark says the experience of being there was eye opening.

"It was just incredible to see how law enforcement across the state, you know, got a call for help and you know, not even knowing the community responded to help out," he said.

He says it was a heartwarming experience, but a learning experience as well.

The Uvalde police have been under heavy scrutiny after they reportedly waited 77 minutes to enter the school and save any kids while the shooter was inside.

"To me, as someone in law enforcement, you know, we will, when the investigation is complete, and we have all the factual information, we'll always try to take that information to figure out how we can respond better in the future if need be," Clark said.

He said after being in Uvalde, he's more committed to preventing tragedies like what happened there from happening here in Temple.

He says the most important thing is addressing mental health. Reporting signs to people who can help before something dangerous can happen.

"Some of the information that I'm hearing is, you know, the suspect in Uvalde, there may have been some warning signs that he had some mental health problems going on prior to this shooting but nobody ever really reported it," he said.

But more importantly, he hopes society can take the steps necessary as a whole to heal from this shooting, and hold onto hope that soon this will stop.