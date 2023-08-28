Temple PD identifies pedestrian killed by car on I-35

According to police, the man was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of the busy highway when he was struck.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified 28-year-old Kenneth Hyland as the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross Interstate 35 on Friday, Aug. 25.

According to police, officers responded to the southbound lanes of the interstate near exit 304 at about 8:28 a.m.

Police say officers discovered that Hyland had successfully crossed the northbound lanes, but when he attempted to cross the southbound lanes, he was struck by a car.

Hyland was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Temple Police Department says this case is still under investigation and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the department at 254-298-5500.