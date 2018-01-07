A Temple woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of South 51st Street in Temple.

Officials said around 5:54 a.m., police responded to a call of a stabbing victim at the intersection of South 51st Street and West Avenue K.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the yard of a home and immediately began performing CPR. However, the victim died of his injuries.

According to Temple PD, several other people were detained including 45-year-old Nancy Mosley of Temple who they say was connected to the murder.

The investigation is ongoing and the victim's name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

