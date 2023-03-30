Temple PD investigating death on I-35, main lanes remain closed

According to Temple PD, officers responded to a call of a man running through on-coming traffic.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a traffic-related death that took place on Thursday, March 30.

Officials say officers responded to a call around 9:10 p.m. of a man weaving in and out of on-coming traffic near the 5200 block of Interstate 35 South.

According to police, the man attempted to open different vehicle doors and climbed atop an 18-wheeler, ultimately falling off.

First responders declared the victim dead on the scene.

Officials say the area of Interstate 35 South is currently closed due to an investigation into the incident. The southbound frontage road will be open for traffic but the main lanes will be closed off for a few hours.

There is currently no other information available.

6 News will update with the latest