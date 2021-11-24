Temple Police: Minor arrested for robbing victim at gunpoint, stealing vehicle and phone

The victim told police the minor, whose age wasn't revealed, pointed a gun at him and struck him on the head, then took off with his vehicle and phone.

TEMPLE, Texas — A minor was arrested for reportedly robbing a male at gunpoint in Temple on Wednesday, the Temple Police Department said.

Officers were called out to the 2700 block of North 15th Street around 2 p.m. regarding an aggravated robbery, police said.

When police arrived, they found the victim was suffering from non-life-threatening wounds.

The victim told police the minor, whose age wasn't revealed, pointed a gun at him and struck him on the head, then took off with his vehicle and phone.

Officers were able to locate the suspect in the 900 block of Avenue B shortly afterward, police said.

The minor was detained and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.