Temple Police: Minor arrested for robbing victim at gunpoint, stealing vehicle and phone

TEMPLE, Texas — A minor was arrested for reportedly robbing a male at gunpoint in Temple on Wednesday, the Temple Police Department said.
Officers were called out to the 2700 block of North 15th Street around 2 p.m. regarding an aggravated robbery, police said.
When police arrived, they found the victim was suffering from non-life-threatening wounds.
The victim told police the minor, whose age wasn't revealed, pointed a gun at him and struck him on the head, then took off with his vehicle and phone.
Officers were able to locate the suspect in the 900 block of Avenue B shortly afterward, police said.
The minor was detained and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police ask that if anyone with information about this incident should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.