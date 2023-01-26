Temple PD: Multiple crashes along I-35, minor injuries reported

According to police, one driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple PD says it is investigating multiple crashes on Interstate 35 that were allegedly caused by a reckless driver.

According to police, around 7 p.m. police responded to a report of a reckless driver headed south on Interstate 35.

Police say the driver crashed into multiple cars before finally wrecking in between South General Bruce Drive and Interstate 35.

According to police, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after their car was hit by the reckless driver.

Interstate 35 was closed in that area for about 45 minutes, but has since been reopened.

No other information is available at this time, 6 News will update with the latest.