TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday evening at a home located in the 500 block of South 16th Street.



Officers were dispatched at 7:34 p.m. and were told that one man and one woman had been shot. Both were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and are in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation. No suspects have been identified.



Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

