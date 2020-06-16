TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is searching for two children who were reported missing Tuesday morning.



Christopher Jackson-Divenity, 11, and Herman Jackson-Divenity, 9, were last seen at about 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Ticonderoga Drive.



If anyone has seen these children or has information about where they might be, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

