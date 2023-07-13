Temple PD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

According to police, Chanel Johnson was last seen early Thursday morning.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department announced that it is attempting to locate 13-year-old Chanel Johnson on Thursday, July 13.

According to police, Johnson was last seen early Thursday morning at around 12:30 a.m.

Johnson is described as standing 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

If you see anything or know any information, contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

