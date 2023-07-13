Temple PD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department announced that it is attempting to locate 13-year-old Chanel Johnson on Thursday, July 13.
According to police, Johnson was last seen early Thursday morning at around 12:30 a.m.
Johnson is described as standing 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds.
There is currently no other information available at this time.
If you see anything or know any information, contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.
