TEMPLE — Pet owners in Temple can give their pets a break from the heat if they're having trouble with their air conditioning.

Barking Oaks Pet Resort posted to its Facebook page on Monday it was offering one free night of boarding for cats or dogs for people whose a/c wasn't working.

"Pets are just like us. If they're not acclimated to the heat they can become a heat casualty just like we do," said Barking Oaks Pet Resort owner, Sam Guinn. "If people have their a/c unit go out, we'll give them a free night worth of boarding and work with them until they can get their a/c unit back on."

Guinn said the animals must be up to date on all their shots. Call Barking Oaks Pet Resort at 254-778-2275.

