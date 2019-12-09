TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Children's Medical Center and the Temple Police Department were set to host the Safe Kids Day event for the second year.

This event is to teach families in the community about safety and wellness.

Activities include a bike rodeo where they'll have helmet fitting and bike safety.

They'll also have nutrition and wellness education as well as carnival games, face painting, bounce houses, and arts and crafts.

The entire event is free. It will take place at McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.